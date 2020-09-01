Ohio juvenile detention system reports death of teen inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s juvenile detention system is reporting the death of a 17-year-old incarcerated boy.
The Ohio Department of Youth Services says in a release the teen was housed at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility in central Ohio.
The release says a guard making routine medical rounds found the teen unresponsive Monday morning in the teen’s secure room.
A nurse and emergency medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive the boy.
The Youth Services Department says there’s no evidence the teen tried to take his own life or that someone harmed him.
The facility houses just over 100 young men.
