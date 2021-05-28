Ohio juvenile dies in crash involving buggy, truck; alcohol a factor

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A juvenile was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a buggy early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on state Route 301 north of U.S. Route 224 in Homer Township at 7:13 a.m.

A Ford F-150 was traveling north on state Route 301 when hit struck an Amish horse and buggy in the rear. The driver of the truck was identified as Colton West, 26, of Mansfield.

The driver of the Amish horse and buggy was identified as a juvenile from Homerville. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.