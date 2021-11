Warning: Graphic Images Below

An Ohio K9 was found dead and an Ohio Sheriff is offering a reward for any information that will lead to an arrest.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says their dog wardens responded to Madison Twp. for a deceased K9.

Cane Corso was found in a cage covered in feces. The Sheriff’s officer also said the cage was wrapped in a shower curtain and Cane Corso was emaciated.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest will receive a $500 reward.