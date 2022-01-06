Ohio keeps vax mandate ban thanks to an appeals court

A medical student prepares a syringe with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach renewed an appeal for vaccine holdouts to reconsider. He said people who remain unvaccinated in Germany can’t expect contact restrictions for them to be lifted “in the short- or medium-term.” The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A federal appeals court has declined to lift a three-state ban on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The ruling comes after a nationwide ban on the mandate for federal contractors was imposed by a federal judge in Georgia last month.

A judge in Louisville, Kentucky, in November issued the preliminary injunction that blocked the mandate. It includes two other states: Tennessee and Ohio.

A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the injunction in a 2-1 ruling Wednesday.

The lawsuit from the states claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.