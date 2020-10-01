Ohio killer alleging racism-tainted jury seeks new trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for an Ohio death row inmate are seeking a new trial based on allegations that racial slurs were used during jury deliberations at his trial nearly two years ago.
Defendant Gregory McKnight was sentenced to death almost 20 years ago for the 2000 kidnapping and slaying of a white female college student.
McKnight’s attorneys have obtained affidavits from jurors that alleged frequent racial slurs referring to McKnight used by white jurors during their 2002 deliberations.
An Ohio appeals court plans oral arguments in the case Thursday. Prosecutors say there’s no evidence that racial bias affected the outcome.
