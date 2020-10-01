Ohio killer alleging racism-tainted jury seeks new trial

FILE – In this March 23, 2001, file photo, Gregory McKnight, 24, is comforted by his attorney in Vinton County Common Pleas Court in McArthur, Ohio, after he was indicted. Lawyers for McKnight, an Ohio death row inmate who is Black, are seeking a new trial based on allegations of racial slurs used during jury deliberations over the inmate’s fate. McKnight was sentenced to death almost 20 years ago for the 1999 kidnapping and slaying of a white female college student. (AP Photo/Bill Graham, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for an Ohio death row inmate are seeking a new trial based on allegations that racial slurs were used during jury deliberations at his trial nearly two years ago.

Defendant Gregory McKnight was sentenced to death almost 20 years ago for the 2000 kidnapping and slaying of a white female college student.

McKnight’s attorneys have obtained affidavits from jurors that alleged frequent racial slurs referring to McKnight used by white jurors during their 2002 deliberations.

An Ohio appeals court plans oral arguments in the case Thursday. Prosecutors say there’s no evidence that racial bias affected the outcome.