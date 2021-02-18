Ohio lawmakers announce effort to end death penalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio death penalty opponents are announcing a new effort to end capital punishment that includes several GOP supporters of a ban.
Sen. Nickie Antonio is a Democrat from Lakewood and a longtime death penalty opponent.
She was joined at a news conference Thursday by three Republican senators who support ending capital punishment.
Among those is GOP Sen. Steve Huffman, who says he now opposes capital punishment both as a doctor and a person of faith.
Executions are on long-term hold in Ohio as the state has struggled to find a source of lethal injection drugs.