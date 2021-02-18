Ohio lawmakers announce effort to end death penalty

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to pass a bill in 2021 ending executions in Virginia. Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a bill that would abolish the death penalty, and he has a Republican chief co-patron. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio death penalty opponents are announcing a new effort to end capital punishment that includes several GOP supporters of a ban.

Sen. Nickie Antonio is a Democrat from Lakewood and a longtime death penalty opponent.

She was joined at a news conference Thursday by three Republican senators who support ending capital punishment.

Among those is GOP Sen. Steve Huffman, who says he now opposes capital punishment both as a doctor and a person of faith.

Executions are on long-term hold in Ohio as the state has struggled to find a source of lethal injection drugs.