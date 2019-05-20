Ohio lawmakers considering reduced sentence for low-level drug offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) - A bill designed to reduce sentences for low-level drug cases is being considered.
That bill is being discussed now in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The legislation is part of a long-running attempt by lawmakers to reduce Ohio's prison population.
Many lawmakers agree that new policies are needed as the prison population continues to grow.
This bill would also increase the penalties for high level drug dealers.
