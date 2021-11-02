Ohio lawmakers propose Texas-style abortion ban

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display

Ohio lawmakers want to copy a Texas-style abortion ban.

The Ohio House Bill 480 would ban all abortions rather than the Texas bill of only those after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

In the bill, some of the language would read “All human beings are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Among the other components in the bill include a $10,000 fine per abortion on anyone who performs or assists an abortion and would allow anyone to sue a doctor who “aids or abets” an abortion.

The bill’s definition of abortion includes including a ban on administering, procuring or selling any instrument, medicine or drug to terminate a pregnancy.

More than 20,000 abortions were performed in Ohio last year, according to an Ohio Department of Health report.

Sponsors of the bill include Reps. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township