Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime

COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 11: The referee makes a call during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Wyoming Cowboys on September 11, 2004 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies won 31-0. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pending legislation would make assaulting Ohio referees while they do their jobs a crime.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would make such attacks a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

The bill also says a second conviction could lead to a felony charge.

Legislation sponsor Rep. Bill Roemer is a Republican from Richfield in northeastern Ohio and a longtime youth baseball coach.

Roemer says more than two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse.