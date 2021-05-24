Ohio Lottery Conducts First Ohio Vax-a-Million Drawing

CLEVELAND – The Ohio Lottery conducted the first of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s draw studio in Cleveland today.

The drawing included 2,758,470 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million, and 104,386 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State. Take a look at the process at https://youtu.be/1VWvj3KV8wU.

Results of the drawing were provided to the Ohio Department of Health to verify the winners ahead of the Wednesday, May 26, 2021 winner announcement at 7:29 p.m. Broadcast stations across the state will be provided with coordinates to air the winner announcement statewide.

With more than 5.1 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present poof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university. More information is available at ohiovaxamillion.com.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).