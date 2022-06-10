CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio Lottery is proud to announce the 35th Anniversary of the Cash Explosion Show and will mark the milestone with a live show at the Ohio State Fair where contestants and audience members get the chance to win the single largest prize in Cash Explosion history.

Eight contestants will be drawn from the live audience to join eight pre-selected contestants to play for the $350,000 top prize on July 31, 2022, at Taft Coliseum.

In addition, Cash Explosion will give away $50,000 in prizes to the audience throughout the show taping.

“The excitement that a Cash Explosion show generates is so much fun, and this show will be unlike any of the others because we’ll have eight lucky contestants from the audience that day,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said.

Attendees must bring a 35th Anniversary Cash Explosion Scratch-Off with the Cash Explosion 35th Anniversary symbol revealed to be entered for the live contestant drawing.

Tickets can be entered by visiting the registration table outside Taft Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the day of the show.

Tickets are not required to be a member of the audience and attendance is first come, first served. Wristbands will be given out for guaranteed seating.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. to seat the audience and the show taping will begin at 3 p.m.

The 35th Anniversary Cash Explosion Scratch-Off went on sale in March. The game has a top prize of $35,000.