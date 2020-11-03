Ohio man admits to selling cocaine ear Belle Isle Playground on Wheeling Island

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Quaison Maurice Harris, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harris, also known as “Action,” age 35, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Harris admitted to selling cocaine near Belle Isle Playground on Wheeling Island in February 2020.

Harris faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter