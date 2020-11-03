Ohio man admits to selling cocaine ear Belle Isle Playground on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Quaison Maurice Harris, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harris, also known as “Action,” age 35, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Harris admitted to selling cocaine near Belle Isle Playground on Wheeling Island in February 2020.

Harris faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.