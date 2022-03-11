CANTON, Ohio (WTRF) A man was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail for a domestic violence incident that occurred early on the morning of March, 11.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Alliance reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, Arlie David Henthorn, punched her in the face several times and she alleged that he also punched their 4-year-old daughter in the face causing visible injury.

Both victims were able to retreat to a bedroom before Henthorn began firing a gun in their direction. The victims were able to escape the home and flee by vehicle.

They meet with responding deputies and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrived on the scene, attempting to make contact with Henthorn when they noticed he had started a fire in the living room of the home but then quickly extinguished it and subsequently surrendered to deputies without further incident.

Henthorn was arrested on the charges of aggravated arson, domestic violence, use of a weapon while intoxicated, felonious assault, endangering children, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

This case is under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.