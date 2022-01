Reports in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he shot another woman in the butt after an altercation.

According to Cantonrep, a homeless man, no name given, was arrested on a felonious assault warrant and a parole violation.

The news outlet reports that the man shot a 44-year-old woman at a Family Dollar.

Police arrived and it’s reported that the woman had a a gunshot wound to her left buttock and she was taken to the hospital.

The man is allegedly behind bars with a $400,00 bond pending