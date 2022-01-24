Ohio man arrested after jumping out of teens window shirtless and shoeless

An Ohio man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen jumping out of a teenager’s bedroom window shirtless and shoeless.

Police say the parents of the teenage girl opened the door to their child’s room and say they saw a man sit up and jump out their daughter’s window leaving behind his wallet and phone.

Officers were able to find the man by using tracks in the snow leading from the road to the girl’s bedroom window.

Isiah Kryzston, 22, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

WFMJ reports that the teen ran away from home last year and was found with Kryzston.