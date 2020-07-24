Ohio man arrested after photo kneeling on toddler’s neck goes viral

Clark County, OH (WTRF)- An Ohio man has been arrested after police say a photo shows him kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old boy.

Police say the photo in question, that has circulated on multiple social media platforms, shows Isaiah Jackson, 20, kneeling on the child with the banner comment “BLM Now”

Deputies determined where the incident took place and made contact with Jackson as well as the child and the child’s mother, sheriff officials said.

Jackson was taken into custody after investigators found he had a parole authority hold from the state’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, authorities said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where doctors found no injuries in connection to the incident. The child’s mother was unaware that the photo had been taken, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials have prepared the case to be presented to the county prosecutor’s office to provide a “determination on the scope and breadth” of felony charges that Jackson will face in the alleged incident.