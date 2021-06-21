Ohio man arrested in death of 2-year-old boy found with bag on his head

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man has been arrested for the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police say they were called to a home on West 39th Street on June 11.

Ronald Hicks Jr., 25, told police he was watching four children for his girlfriend. He said he was cleaning the house when they became unruly, so he told them to go upstairs.

Hicks told police he went up to check on them after realizing it was quiet. He said he found the little boy laying on a bed with a plastic bag over his head. He told police the child was unconscious, breathing slowly and had a fast heartbeat.

The child also had blood on his lip and was starting to turn blue, Hicks told police. Hicks said he ripped the bag off the child and started performing CPR while he called 911.

The child was taken to the hospital but died the next day.

The medical examiner concluded the boy suffered a fractured neck and head trauma.

Hicks faces murder charges and is expected to appear in court Monday.