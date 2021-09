** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JUNE 18 AND THEREAFTER ** A private home is seen from the Schooner Head overlook at Acadia National Park, Friday, May 26, 2006. The home is on a small parcel of privately owned land surrounded by national park land as vacation homes now dot the shores lining Acadia. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BANGOR, Maine — Acadia National Park rangers say an Ohio man who’d been drinking and had loaded firearms in his rented pickup truck was arrested over the weekend.

Rangers used a stun gun to subdue the man when he tried to run away during his arrest.

Police seized three guns, two of which were loaded.

A federal affidavit said the man didn’t have a concealed weapons permit; the weapons were discovered in his truck.