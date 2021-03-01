Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Ohio Man Charged In School Threat

Ohio Headlines

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 32-year-old Ohio man has been charged in eastern Michigan with directing terrorist threats at a Port Huron elementary school and police officers.

The Detroit News reported Sunday that Dominik Hricovsky faces multiple charges, including a threat of terrorism and being a felon in possession of a firearm.  

A police statement accused Hricovsky of placing several calls to emergency dispatch threatening to burn down the Cleveland Elementary School and to shoot at police officers.

Dispatchers traced the calls to a Port Huron apartment where officers found Hricovsky visiting his girlfriend.

Police also say an investigation found Hricovsky had fired one round outside an apartment window.

Hricovsky was being held on $250,000 bond. A hearing for him is set for March 9.

