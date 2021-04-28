Ohio man charged with ethnic intimidation in verbal attack on delivery driver

STOW, Ohio (WJW)- A 53-year-old Ohio man was charged with aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation after verbally attacking an African American woman, police said.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Stow apartment complex on April 17. Police Chief Jeff Film confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team the woman was delivering food at the time.

James Rhodes (Photo courtesy: Stow police)

Stow police arrested James Rhodes on Tuesday. The charges were filed in Stow Municipal Court.

The altercation was caught on video, which was not immediately available to FOX 8. In it, the man can be heard using racial slurs and obscenities.

“Yes, and I’m a racist. And I’m a racist mother f*****. I got an AK-47 right now in my f****** g** d*** car and I’ll blow your f****** head off,” the man said.

As a Stow resident for over 25 years, it saddens me to think that this incident could in any way define our City for those who are otherwise unfamiliar with Stow,” Mayor John Pribonic said in a written statement.

“The community that I know and love absolutely condemns the behavior displayed on the video and, instead, chooses the principles of kindness, tolerance and inclusivity to guide our daily actions and beliefs. Let me be clear – there is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in the City of Stow. We take great pride in creating a welcoming atmosphere for all people and actively celebrate our diversity.”