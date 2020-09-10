Ohio man charged with pepper-spraying police during protest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Ohio man accused of pepper-spraying 11 police officers during a San Diego protest last month has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 13 felony charges.
Twenty-eight-year-old Denzel Draughn entered pleas Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Draughn grabbed an officer’s dropped canister of pepper spray and used it on officers during an Aug. 28 protest in downtown San Diego against police brutality and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in jail.
