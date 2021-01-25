Ohio man charged with soliciting inappropriate material from a child

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged with soliciting inappropriate photographs and videos from a minor, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office received a report on Jan. 19 that a man, later identified as Desmond L. Johns of Coshocton, requested inappropriate images and videos from a minor who lives in Coshocton County.

Johns was arrested on Jan. 21.

Johns has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

Further charges may be filed by the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office, the sheriff’s office said.

