Ohio man convicted of sexually exploiting 5-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Westerville man has been convicted by a federal court jury of sexually exploiting a child.

Christopher M. Sammons, 28, was convicted Friday on four counts related to creating child pornography of his sexual abuse of a 5-year old.

The jury convicted Sammons of one count of sexually exploiting a minor (punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison), two counts of making a notice for child pornography (15 to 30 years in prison) and one count of distributing child pornography (five to 20 years in prison).

According to court documents and trial testimony, on March 11, 2019, an undercover FBI agent in Little Rock, Arkansas received a message from Christopher M. Sammons, 26, of Westerville, regarding sexual interest in children.

Throughout their conversations, Sammons encouraged the undercover agent to “just make some homemade stuff” when discussing the availability of child pornography.

Documents state Sammons detailed sexually abusing a 5-year-old victim and also allegedly offered to “share her next time if you’re interested in a long-term thing.”

Sammons then sent the agent child pornography files and suggested plans for he and the agent to exchange videos of them sexually abusing minors.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint in this case, Sammons told the task force officer he had been sexually abusing the victim for a year.

Sammons faces at least 15 years in prison.