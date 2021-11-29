Ohio man dies in crash after hitting a boulder in a roadway

An Ohio man driving a convertible muscle car perished in southern Nevada after running a stoplight and hitting a boulder in a roadway median, flipping the Camaro he was driving.

Authorities say the wreck happened in the Colorado River resort city of Laughlin just before midnight Thursday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the 53-year-old resident of Circleville, Ohio, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS and not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected after the sedan rolled over.

The coroner/medical examiner for Clark County will release the man’s name after his relatives are notified. Laughlin is about 90 miles south of Las Vegas.