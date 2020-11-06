Ohio man facing 10 years to life as a repeated child sex offender

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A repeat child sex offender is facing 10 years to life in prison.
Larry Dickerson, 56, of Lancaster pleaded guilty in federal court this week after investigators say he traveled to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Dickerson has two prior child sex offense convictions.
- Steubenville man sentenced for his role in a drug conspiracy
- “Wall of Honor” remembering 245 WWII veterans since it disappeared for years
- Georgia will have a recount in presidential race, Secretary of State says
- Nancy Pelosi formally announces run for reelection as House speaker
- Moundsville PD and Central Elementary join forces to raise money for third straight year