Ohio man facing 10 years to life as a repeated child sex offender

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) —  A repeat child sex offender is facing 10 years to life in prison.

Larry Dickerson, 56, of Lancaster pleaded guilty in federal court this week after investigators say he traveled to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.  

Dickerson has two prior child sex offense convictions.

