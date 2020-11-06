Ohio man facing 10 years to life as a repeated child sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 6, a total of 240,178 (+5,008) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,494 (+33) deaths and 20,246 (+231) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 180,758 recovered cases in the state.