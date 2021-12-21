Ohio man gets 21 years to life in slaying of 2 teenagers

An Ohio man convicted of murdering two teenagers inside his detached garage has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Sixty-five-year-old Victor Santana of Dayton was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Court on convictions of murder and felonious assault in the deaths of Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum term of 36 years to life.

Prosecutors said the defendant shot the two 17-year-olds when he found them inside his detached garage late at night in August 2019.

His attorney said he feared the teens would attack, but a witness said he fired without warning.