Ohio man gets over 90 years for sexually abusing 6 boys

A judge in Ohio has sentenced a man accused of sexually abusing six boys to 94 years in prison.

Court records say the abuse took place over three years.

Jeremy Kindle of Elida pleaded guilty late last year to charges including felonious assault, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A county prosecutor said Kindle gave his victims gifts, alcohol, and marijuana.

Kindle said at his sentencing that he was ashamed and full of regret.