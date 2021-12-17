Ohio man honored after stopping Kroger robbery suspect for an 87-year-old woman

An Ohio Sheriff’s Office reunited a 27-year-old man with an 87-year-old woman after she was robbed at an Ohio Kroger.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office said on December 5, 87-year-old Pat Goins was shopping at Kroger when a 58-year old man, Derek Vauhn attempted to take her purse.

27-year-old Deshawn Pressley witnessed the crime and wrestled with Vauhn until law enforcement arrived, according to The Sheriff’s Office.

The video of the incident is has been going viral since it was released.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office honored Pressley with the Citizen’s Award.

According to Cleveland 19, Goins considers Pressley her hero.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery, a felony of 3rd degree, and theft, a felony of 5th degree.