Ohio man identified as person who allegedly ambushed, shot Colorado deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (WTRF) KDVR in Denver is reporting that an Ohio man who allegedly ambushed and shot a Colorado deputy was identified as 25-year-old Tristan Ensinger according to the Lincoln County Coroner.

Ensinger allegedly ambushed and shot Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton multiple times. Hutton was hospitalized, and his condition is improving the sheriff’s office said Friday,

Here is our hero…. pic.twitter.com/Q93nNimUo2 — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021

Hutton was responding to a theft call near Hugo, Colorado after a truck driver called 911 after someone tried to break into a parked truck.

“Within seconds of being out of his car he was met with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times and immediately retreated back,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Yowell.

The 911 caller was also injured.

Howell was wearing a body camera, and that footage will be examined in the investigation.

Authorities found Ensinger dead near the shooting scene in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

