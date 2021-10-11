Ohio man in custody for biting off part of girlfriend’s ear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an Austintown man admitted to two separate police officers early Sunday morning he attacked his girlfriend on a South Side street and bit off part of her ear.

Sammy Anderson, 20, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Anderson was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue after police were called there for a report of a woman who was severely beaten.

The woman, who was in a hospital bed when she talked to police, told officers she used to live with Anderson and she was driving her car at Pasadena and South avenues when he threw her out of the car, kicked her, bashed her head against the pavement and bit off part of her ear, reports said.

Nearby bystanders pulled Anderson off the woman, reports said.

Anderson was also at the hospital but reports noted police did not know how he got there. He did have a black eye, reports said.

Reports said Anderson was rambling and told police he had a third eye, which made him immortal. Reports said he told a city police officer, “I think I bit my girls ear off” and he made the same statement to a hospital police officer which was captured on body camera, reports said,

Anderson was booked into the jail after he was examined by hospital staff, reports said.