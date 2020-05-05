Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio man indicted on attempted rape of an underage victim

EATON, Ohio (WTRF) – A Preble County man has been indicted on several charges involving an alleged sexual assault.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said 32-year-old Bradley Monebrake was indicted on five felonies, including attempted rape of a victim under the age of 10.

Other charges include attempted gross sexual imposition with sexually violent predator specification, possession of criminal tools, two counts of violation of a protection order, obstruction and voyeurism.

Monebrake could face life in prison and a lifetime registration as a Tier 3 child sexual offender if convicted.

He will be arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

