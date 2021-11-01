Ohio man pleads guilty to attempting to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group

Ohio Headlines

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Adobe Stock Image)

DAYTON, OH (AP) – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offense related to an attempt to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group.

Naser Almadaoji had pleaded not guilty in 2018 to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

The government has said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan.

Almadaoji pleaded guilty Friday to the same charge, which carries a possible punishment of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 31.

A message was left with Almadaoji’s attorney seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter