Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder in 2021, reported yourradioplace.

Barry claimed that he was trying to “help” Corder obtain and use fentanyl by providing the drug and teaching him how to use it.

Muskingum County Sheriff Detective Brady Hittle recovered messages during his investigation between both men before the drugs were purchased, while they were being used, and after the drugs were consumed.

According to yourradioplace, Corder and Barry agreed on getting $140 together to split the drugs.

After Barry purchased the drugs, he texted Corder saying that he was shorted the amount of drugs he was supposed to get so he had to return to his drug dealer to “make it right.”

Later that night Barry and Corder texted about how to use the drugs, saying they needed to “find their limit”.

Corder’s parents found him dead around 6:30 a.m. in his bed on July 2, 2021, his death was ruled a fentanyl overdose.

Barry was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime of involuntary manslaughter, with one year of prison for trafficking in drugs to be served at the same time as the sentence for manslaughter.