Ohio Man Sentenced for Attempted Child Rape

Eaton, OH (WTRF)- An Ohio man was sentenced to prison yesterday as a sexually violent predator for his crimes against a victim under the age of 10, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“This man and his ugliest of crimes deserve the ‘life’ end of his 10-to-life prison sentence,” Yost said. “Child molesters molest no children in prison.”

Bradley Monebrake, 33, of Eaton, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison by a Preble County Common Pleas Court judge. Monebrake also has a lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

On March 1, he was convicted of attempted rape of a child under 10, a felony of the first degree; attempted gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, a fourth-degree felony; and voyeurism, a third-degree misdemeanor.

