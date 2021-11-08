Ohio man sentenced for paying poor Filipino moms for child porn

A registered sex offender from Ohio has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for using dating sites to connect with impoverished women in the Philippines and pay them for sexually explicit photos of their children.

Charles Lee Frazier had pleaded guilty in March to attempting to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The 42-year-old Sidney man was sentenced Friday. Prosecutors say Frazier communicated with the women online and asked them for the photos.

He also sent them child porn images and discussed committing violent acts against children, including killing infants during sexual assaults.