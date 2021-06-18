Vet Voices

Ohio man sentenced for soliciting minor in West Virginia for child pornography

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man has been sentenced on a federal charge related to asking a minor for explicit material.

David Dorst

David Dorst, 59, of Shade, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison for the child pornography charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Dorst pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of solicitation of child pornography. Dorst admitted to asking a minor in Harrison County to send material of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The crime occurred in February 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

