Ohio man sentenced for stealing from elderly mother, possessing child porn

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend two years in prison after he was convicted on charges related to stealing from his elderly mother and possessing child pornography.

When the family of the elderly victim became worried about her living conditions, they contacted Adult Protective Services (APS). Caseworkers went to the residence to conduct a welfare check when 59-year-old Shaun Martin Joseph, the woman’s caretaker, refused to allow them to see her.

Investigators were contacted by APS. When they went to the home, the 91-year-old victim was found to be exhibiting signs of severe dementia, was blind, and found to be in need of medical care. They say she was also found living in “deplorable” conditions.

Further investigation revealed that Joseph, the woman’s son, had stolen over $166,000 from her in less than a year. He spends more than $56,000 solely on pornographic websites. He spent large sums of money on anatomically correct sex dolls, and purchased fingernails, nail polish, clothing, and other accessories to dress the dolls.

A search warrant was executed at the woman’s home, which included access to Joseph’s computer, which contained pornographic material involving minors.

On June 3, 2019, Joseph pleaded guilty to one count of theft from an elderly or disabled adult in excess of $37,500 and one count of pandering sexually0oriented material involving a minor.

Monday, he was sentenced to a total of two years in prison. Additionally, he was designated as a Tier II Sex Offender.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant was living with his mother and was supposed to be taking care of her. Instead, he stole her money and used it primarily to purchase porn and sex toys. Thankfully, the victim is now under the care of a court-appointed guardian and is getting the medical attention she needs.”