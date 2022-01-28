Ohio man sentenced in killing of couple with an unborn child

A man accused of killing an Ohio couple and the woman’s unborn child has been convicted on all counts.

Larry Rodgers, of Dayton, was found guilty Thursday on four counts each of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, and felonious assault, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and a weapons offense.

The 33-year-old Rodgers will be sentenced on Feb. 11.

Rodgers was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Todd Burkhart and 21-year-old Kyla Hayton, both of Mansfield, in November 2109.

Hayton was five months pregnant when she was killed.

The couple’s bodies were found in separate abandoned homes in Dayton in the days after they were reported missing.