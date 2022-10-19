ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports.

The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically and even more than 100 miles per hour in a construction zone.

Muhammad had picked up three children under age six from their homes in the Steubenville area and had them in the vehicle as he traveled through Zanesville three hours later that July day.

Muhammad crashed the vehicle he and the children were traveling in, then crawled from it, putting distance between him, the children and the accident scene.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol questioned him, but he denied knowing the children and reportedly said he had never seen them in his life. None of the children was restrained by a car seat or seatbelt in the vehicle, say reports.

The children, ages 3, 6 and 5 were comforted by passersby. Two of the children were hospitalized.

Muhammad pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault with serious physical harm, which are third-degree felonies; two counts of child endangering by operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in harm, fifth-degree felonies; one count of child endangering by operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Muhammad’s 10-year prison sentence is mandatory, and all time must be served, say reports. The sentence is not eligible for reduction.