Ohio man sentenced to 41 years to life for rape of a minor

(WTRF)- Prosecutor Ray Grogan announced Thursday that Rodney Fulton, 61, was sentenced by Judge Warren Edwards to 41 years to life in prison.

Fulton was found guilty on August 3 by a Marion Jury of two counts of rape, abduction,

gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. In 2018, Fulton raped a child who was, at the time,

under 10 years old.

“Fulton’s crimes are horrific and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Grogan.

“Fulton’s relationship with the victim was akin to being a grandfather. He should have protected

her. Instead, he chose to victimize her. We are pleased that he will likely spend the rest of his

days behind bars.”

This case was tried to the jury by assistant prosecutors Bailey Higgins and John Scott. Assistant

prosecutor Jennifer Ryan also worked on this case as well as former assistant prosecutor

Margaret Moore.

“I would like to thank the victim who showed great courage in coming forward,” said Grogan. “I would also like to thank the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland Police Department, the Sexual Assault Nursing Examination (SANE) staff at Ohio Health, Mansfield Hospital, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office – Bureau of Criminal Investigation, for their hard work on this case.”