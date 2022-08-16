Shaun M. McFarland, 42, of Marietta Ohio was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found with multiple SD cards containing child pornography.

McFarland plead guilty to five charges, including two counts of second-degree felony pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, and three counts of fourth-degree felony pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person reported newsandsentinel.

According to the indictment, McFarland was found with 18 SD cards, a cell phone, and a computer containing child pornography.

Dates on the images and videos found ranged from January 2018 through May 2021.

Washington County Common Pleas Judge said that McFarland’s prison time would run concurrently.

McFarland will receive six years in prison each for the two second-degree felony counts and 18 months each for the three fourth-degree counts, reported newsandsentinel.

McFarland will be classified as a Tier 2 sex offender and will have to verify his address every 90 days for the next 25 years.