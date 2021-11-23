Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for murdering fiance

Tyler Thompson has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his fiancée, Leah B. Hines, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“This man killed a person he claimed to love and had promised to share a life with. He richly deserves his sentence of life in prison without parole,” Yost said. “Say her name and remember her: Leah Hines.”

Thompson, 29, of Belle Valley was convicted earlier this month of one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all unclassified felonies, after a three-day trial in Noble County Common Pleas Court. He was sentenced on Monday.

Hines, 27, was fatally shot in the chest on March 21 at her home on Outpost Road.

Besides the murder charges, Thompson was convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and sentenced to 24 months in prison, to run concurrently with his life sentence.