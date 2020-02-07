Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for raping children

JACKSON, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department say a Jackson County, Ohio, man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping three children.

Travis Beavers, 27, was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. If released, he will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Beavers was a trusted, known person who gained access to the children because of his relationship to the family. After sexual abuse that occurred between August 2018 and April 2019, the victims disclosed the abuse to a family member. Beavers was indicted on May 3, 2019.

“This predator stole the innocence of children – rape is a violation of the body, the mind and the soul, and its trauma has a lifetime impact on survivors,” Yost said. “The young victims showed incredible strength to tell an adult and end the abuse.”

The case was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Associate Assistant Attorney General Natasha Natale of Yost’s Special Prosecution section.

Sheriff Frazier said, “This kind of crime has permanent effects on victims. It’s something they’ll have to deal with the rest of their lives. I hope this conviction brings them some peace. I appreciate Attorney General’s Dave Yost’s office for taking the case and working together to get a conviction for these victims.”