GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man was shot after a confrontation at his residence.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Police responded to a call in the area of Zuspan Road in Cheshire Township, Ohio. When police arrived, they found Stanley L. Little, 76, with a gunshot wound.

Little was transported to Holzer Medical Centers Meigs where he is reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details are known at the time.