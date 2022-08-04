OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio.

According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II.

The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction at their home.

John P. Mozena III was shot about four times, according to the Sheriff after a five-hour standoff.

After the shooting, a homemade bomb was found inside the suspect’s home, reported yourradioplace.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad removed and dismantled the bomb.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.