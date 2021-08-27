Ohio man shot himself in the face before being arrested on rape charges; Police say

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – New Castle Police arrested a man in reference to a sexual assault of a child Wednesday.

Through their investigation, officers identified Stephen Karenbauer and learned he had sexually assaulted at least one child, possibly more, under the age of 12 years old, according to a release. Police said the victim(s) were relatives.

Police obtained evidence from the victim(s) and video evidence before police were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Avenue to arrest Karenbauer at around 2:53 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers knocked on the door, police said they saw Karenbauer run up the stairs. Police then heard a gunshot, the release said.

Police said Karenbauer shot himself once in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Karenbauer is facing charges of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and two counts of indecent assault of a child.

NCPD says the investigation into other possible victims is continuing.