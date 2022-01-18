Ohio man steals car with passenger asleep in the back; Passenger texts police updates during theft

An Ohio man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a man sleeping in the backseat.

Police from Tiffin, Ohio say Justin M. Vaughn stole a white Audi with a passenger/hostage sleeping in the backseat.

The man in the backseat apparently awoke and started texting police updates of what was happening during the alleged theft.

Police say they were able to perform a slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver, to end the pursuit.

Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with felony Agg robbery, Kidnapping, Theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing & eluding police.

Police say the passenger/hostage were treated and released by Sycamore Fire/EMS at the scene