Ohio man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — A Norwalk man was taped to his seat by other passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight after reportedly assaulting and groping flight attendants on the plane.

Maxwell Berry, 22, faces three charges of battery in the case.

According to a report from Miami-Dade County Police Department, Berry was on the flight from Philadelphia to Miami the afternoon of July 31.

Police reports state he ordered three alcoholic beverages from a flight attendant, and then brushed an empty cup against the attendant’s backside. He then allegedly spilled a new drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, coming out shirtless.

The attendant told him to put on a shirt and helped him get a new shirt out of his carry-on.

Reports state the man continued to walk around the plane and then groped the breasts of a second flight attendant. He then allegedly put his arms around the two attendants and groped their breasts, reports state.

A third flight attendant took over watching the man, asking him several times to calm down and remain seated. He then reportedly punched that attendant in the face.

A fight then ensued, and nearby passengers restrained the man and taped him to his seat, tying him with a seatbelt extender for the rest of the flight, according to police reports.

Berry was arrested when the plane landed.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement: