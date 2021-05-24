Ohio man trying to pay off lawnmower dies making explosive

JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man died when an improvised explosive device he was making in his garage blew up.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on the scene in Jefferson Saturday to find the detached garage burned to the ground and debris scattered in a neighbor’s yard.

The sheriff’s office says a neighbor told deputies the man “was making the explosives in his garage to sell so he could pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased.”

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.