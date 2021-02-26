Ohio man who had sex without disclosing HIV may have more victims, police say

DAYTON, Ohio – An Ohio man accused of having sex without disclosing that he has HIV likely has other victims, the Dayton Police Department said Thursday.

Jason C. Davis is facing one count of felonious assault for engaging in sexual conduct after he tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, without telling the other person before sexual contact, police said. Davis was also indicted on a charge of possession of criminal tools since he is accused of using items at his home to facilitate the crime.

He was arrested after a monthlong investigation.

Investigators said Davis advertised himself and his residence on several adult websites and telephone apps as someone who would engage in sexual conduct at his home at no cost. They said he did so without disclosing that he has HIV.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other people over the years who have interacted sexually with Davis.

The Dayton Police Department encourages anyone who thinks they may have been affected to get tested immediately and to contact the authorities.